Cheat Codes Hit "Home" with A Warm, Los Angeles Vibe
From the guys who gave you "No Promises" with Demi Lovato, "Only You" with Little Mix, "Love Is Bigger" with U2 and more
October 15, 2018
Cheat Codes are back with some fire, and this time, they are really hitting "Home."
Related: Cheat Codes FaceTime Logan Paul While Playing Truth or Dare with Jack & Jack + Drax Project
Group members Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell have been on a massive rise lately, releasing "No Promises" with Demi Lovato, "Only You" with Little Mix, and even collaborating with U2 on "Love Is Bigger."
thx for streaming a million times over the weekend #home https://t.co/acWg3Xz6CZ pic.twitter.com/EVFpJ6Htt2— Cheat Codes (@CheatCodesMusic) October 15, 2018
Being based out of Los Angeles, "Home" is the latest release to come from the trio... and it sounds just like a warm, summer day in LA feels like.