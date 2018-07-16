Cardi B Getting Settled Into Mom-Life With Kulture
"When parents say, if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP! I feel that"
Who said motherhood would be easy?
Cardi B is currently adjusting to life as a mom, after giving birth to her and Offset's baby Kulture just last week.
While no pictures have been posted of their baby yet, we can only assume that Kulture has been taking Cardi through the ringer as she adjusts to mom-life.
Check out what she's posted recently:
Lmaaaoooo too funny ----Thank you everybody for the congrats we really apreciated❤️.Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me .It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day ,all day ,all night attention .I love you guys .Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support .I love you guys !!------I’ll try to post more often .
When parents say “if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP--!” I feel that .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018
I still can’t believe it ,all mines ❤️---- KultureK----— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018
Cardi currently has the No. 1 song in the country, "I Like It," with J. Balvin and Bad Bunny. Check it out!