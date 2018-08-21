Camila Cabello Proves Dreams Do Come True With 6 Year Old MTV VMA Tweet

Always follow your dreams

August 21, 2018
LA
Madonna (R) presents the award for Video of the Year to Camila Cabello (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Camila Cabello had one monumental night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Related: Watch The Top Moments From The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Not only did the "Havana" singer score the Moonmen for two of the biggest awards of the night, Best Artist and Video of the Year, but the second was presented to her by the one and only Madonna.

Remember when Camila wanted to go to the VMAs "SOOOOOOO" bad? Check out her tweet from 2012:

Here's what she tweeted following her Video of the Year acceptance speech at the VMAs early this morning:

If you're reading this, ALWAYS follow your dreams. No matter how big or small they are, hold your dreams high, and remember that anything is possible. Thank you, Camila Cabello, for being able to show us exactly that.

Here's to many more awards. Congratulations, Camila!

Tags: 
Camila Cabello
Madonna
VMAs

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 139 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who takes their shoes off on a plane, honestly? Chet is Hosting Mrs. America. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 138 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla and Buddy reached a new milestone in their relationship, Is this girls Doctor boyfriend trying to break up with her? The Chet Buchanan Show
Too Hot for the Bus Stop The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 137 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes