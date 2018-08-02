Camila Cabello + Bazzi Drop "Beautiful" Remix
Get a first listen to the brand new track!
Camila Cabello and Bazzi have officially dropped their first collaboration ever. (Listen below!)
Bazzi has opened for Camila on multiple tour stops and it seems like a little musical magic has happened. Camila is currently out on her Never Be The Same tour.
Their new release is actually a remix of Bazzi's first single, "Beautiful," off of his Cosmic album. The track was originally just a freestyle, he tells MTV, and now has landed a feature from one of the biggest names in pop music. "I went to the studio and I freestyled 'Beautiful' in like an hour and a half," Bazzi says.
The "Havana" singer teased us Tuesday with this tweet to her 7.1 million followers:
Thursday. -- pic.twitter.com/fSVMOfRGYj— camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 31, 2018
Followed up by Bazzi:
thursday xx ------❤️ pic.twitter.com/OBR4Y4KY4k— bazzi (@bazzi) July 31, 2018
Finally, we have the full track. Listen to it here: