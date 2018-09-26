Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Backstage Video from 'OTRII' Tour

September 26, 2018
LA
Beyonce and Jay Z perform on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day.

Beyonce just shared a very lovely backstage video with her hubby, JAY-Z following their latest On The Run II tour stop.

The video shows the couple in their element, living in all of their glory. It's not too often we get a glimpse into the backstage lives of superstars.

Their OTRII tour only has a few dates left, getting ready to conclude coming up on October 4. Their latest track, "APESH*T," is currently sitting at No. 15 on the chart.

Check out the video.

