Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Adorable Picture Of Twins

It's the 'OTR II' artists' first recent pic of their kids

July 26, 2018
LA
7/9/2018 - File photo dated 06/05/14 of Jay-Z and Beyonce, who will perform at the first Global Citizen Festival to be held in Africa to mark 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

© Press Association

While Beyonce and JAY-Z are making their way around the globe on their OTR II world tour and after stopping in Nice, France for a quick dinner with Bono and friends, The Carters had a chance to relax on a $180 million yacht. (PHEW.)

Beyonce, who is known for keeping a tight cover on her private life, especially with her children, has shared a few new pictures of her, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy. Check 'em out here!

SIR AND RUMI -------------------- #beyoncé #beyonce #queenb #queenbey #beyhive #yoncé #slay

A post shared by B--Y B Y E (@unitedhive) on

Queen B also posted up a pic of her and now 6-year-old, Blue Ivy:

Blue -- • #beyoncé #beyonce #bey #beyhive #queenbey #blueivy #thecarters ----♥️

A post shared by @ beysangs on

The pic is the latest one since her mother, Tina Knowles, shared this first picture of the twins a month ago:

My babies❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

How cute are they? UH!

Tags: 
Beyonce
Jay Z

