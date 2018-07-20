Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Bono, & Family Sing "Brown Eyed Girl"

This could be the only time in your life where you see Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and Bono all sitting at one table, eating dinner, and singing Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl."

After wrapping up their France OTR II tour stops, Bey-Z took a break while in town to dine with their family and, with the addition of a new, extended family member, Bono.

Bey's mom, Tina, who rarely shares posts of her daughter or son in law, posted a clip of the fam during the very nice dinner in Nice, France.

During which, they had a band play Van Morrison's 1967 hit, "Brown Eyed Girl" that was able to get everyone singing and dancing along... even the Queen B herself.

Watch the lovely video from Tina, the "mamarazzi:"