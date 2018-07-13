Beyoncé Give's Us New Pictures To Decipher

First came 6, 7, then... 4?

As you probably well know, nothing Beyoncé does is accidental. She has been posting a few cryptic clues through pictures recently on her website and 'IG.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Our first guess? Either we're getting new music / an album, or B's pregnant again.

Now, while that seems like a pretty rash conclusion to jump to, read this. If you remember, just a month ago while Beyoncé and JAY-Z were out on their OTRII tour, Queen suspiciously rubbed her tummy on stage the same way she did when she announced her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMA's.

Watch it here:

Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she’s about to be a mother of 4 WOW pic.twitter.com/kxDobjuUQ4 — -- (@phuckmaraj) July 8, 2018

Fans have been quick to try their hand and crack the Beyoncé code. Here are some of the top ideas:

I took time to think. The 7 is how many weeks pregnant she is and the 4 is 4th child.....we are doomed actually https://t.co/BloZY2ngBe — noah fence. (@CharlesToYOU) July 12, 2018

Her hand in the first pic showing 4 fingers and her legs are making a 7. We’re getting a Beyonce album in 74 days. I’m shook https://t.co/Ehe7Bbm4Yc — ----‍♀️ (@daddydigs_) July 12, 2018

Ok beyhive, this can be one of many things.

A. She’s pregnant with her fourth child



B. 7 and 4 could be 74 days which means she’s dropping something either Monday or September 24



C. It could be both A and B because she could drop her 7th studio album and be pregnant again https://t.co/UwnDN33RkS — MfonAbasi (@gegeokon) July 12, 2018

I guess we won't know until Beyoncé decides to let us know, but, what do you think?