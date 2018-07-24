A$AP Rocky & Tyler, The Creator Drop "Potato Salad"

The Parisian music video's off ASAP's latest 'AWGE' project, teases 'WANG$AP' collaboration

July 24, 2018
LA
ASAP Rocky attends the amfAR Gala during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2017 at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. / Tyler The Creator arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

© imageSPACE / Anthony Behar

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator are back and take you to Paris with a new, whipped-up, freestyle release of "Potato Salad."

The A$AP Mob and Loiter Squad rappers have hopped on a smooth beat to spit some mayo, err I mean, bars, as part of a 48-minute long project from A$AP Rocky's AWGE DVD Vol. 3.

Check the full-length video, as well as Vol.1 & Vol. 2, on AWGE's website.

BTW, at the very end of the video, the two reveal and new collab project between the rappers, WANG$AP, is also on its way.

Peep the Paris themed music video for "Potato Salad," featuring Jaden Smith, right here:

Tags: 
A$AP Rocky
Tyler The Creator
potato salad

