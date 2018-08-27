5 Seconds Of Summer Release New "Valentine" Track

Get a first listen to the 'Youngblood' song!

August 27, 2018
LA
4/7/2016 - Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer on stage at the O2 Arena, Greenwich - London

© Press Association

The boys of 5 Seconds Of Summer just dropped a brand new song for us, "Valentine."

It's their latest single off the band's No. 1 album, Youngblood. Other singles from the LP include "Want You Back" and the title track, "Youngblood."

This new release, "Valentine," has a slightly spooky visual, complete with skeletons and an eerie continuous head nod. It only makes sense though -- stores have already begun stocking up on Halloween decorations.

The Andy DeLuca-directed music video is set for a September 9 release.

In the mean time, get a first listen to 5SOS' new track, "Valentine:"

