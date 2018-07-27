2 New Lil Uzi Vert Songs Just Leaked

Just days ago, Lil Uzi Vert was the latest rapper to fall victim to his unreleased music being leaked.

Having music leak in the music industry before an official release date is actually incredibly common.

An artist could leave a flash drive behind at a session, a close friend of the artist could be bribed, or maybe Uzi didn't set a "very strong" password on his laptop. We can't be certain.

Whatever the case may be though, we got some new tracks to listen to!

"Everything Lit" and "Introvert" were posted up on WSHH's YouTube channel and are said to have been made back in 2015/2016 for his Luv Is Rage tape.

Check out the two newly leaked tracks for yourself: