XXXTentacion Releases Posthumous "Sad" Video

On the very same day that rapper XXXTentacion was laid to rest, the all-too-real music video for his hit "Sad" was posthumously released. And in it, X eerily attends his own funeral.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Miami on June 18 while leaving a motorcycle dealership. Police have since made at least one arrest in the case. Meanwhile, friends and fans gathered on Wednesday for an open-casket memorial. The following day, the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Among those in attendance was Erykah Badu, who posted this to Instagram:

Meanwhile, the same day that he was laid to rest, his team also released the official music video for "Sad." It features X confronting a Grim Reaper-like being and killing his old self. Watch the video below:

X had been facing some serious domestic abuse allegations at the time of his death, and it appears as if the late rapper was addresses his life of violence in the video. The final frame of "Sad" reads "You have done well battling yourself," potentially alluding to his own struggle with leaving a violent life behind.