Watch the New Version of the Maroon 5 Hit "Girls Like You"

Check out the new clips from all those fierce female cameos

October 17, 2018
Kyle McCann
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 during the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 26, 2017, in Napa, California

Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE

To mark the end of their tour, Maroon 5 graced fans with a new version of the video for their latest hit "Girls Like You."

Related: Watch Millie Bobby Brown Rap On Stage With Maroon 5

The original video of the Red Pill Blues single featured a star-studded cast of famous females, including Cardi B, who's featured on the track, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, Camila Cabello, and more. The new video, dubbed Version 2, features new super-cute clips from each of the fierce females who make cameos in the video. Check it out:

   

 

 

Tags: 
Maroon 5
Girls Like You

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 174 The Chet Buchanan Show
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 173 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who In The Room has underwear that is more than 10 years old? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 172 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes