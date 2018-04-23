WATCH: JAY-Z Shows Cardi B Some Love at Coachella

The reigning "it girl" in hip-hop continues to make us all laugh with all the crazy things she says and her over-the-top reactions to meeting her idols (like last summer when she lost it over meeting Beyoncé - not that we'd be any calmer).

But this time around, we saw a much more mellowed reaction when Cardi got the chance to meet Queen Bey's husband, JAY-Z, at Coachella this past weekend. The phone cameras were rolling as Hov gently touched Cardi's arms and carefully placed a hand over her baby bump, presumably telling the up-and-comer what a blessings babies are. Watch the video:

TMZ reported that the interaction happened over the weekend, during Beyoncé's Coachella set. Cardi also performed a second time during the second and final weekend of Coachella.