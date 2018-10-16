André 3000 and Robert Pattinson Venture Into Space in 'High Life'

The film marks the ATLien's return to acting

October 16, 2018
Kyle McCann
Andre 3000, Andre Lauren Benjamin, Outkast. 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards / Robert Pattinson at the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia's DAMSEL

Byron Purvis-AdMedia-SIPA USA / JC Olivera-SIPA USA

Looks like the ATLien is heading back into space. André 3000 is returning to acting alongside Twilight alum Robert Pattinson in the upcoming sci-fi thriller High Life. 

French filmmaker Claire Denis eerily directs the tale of a group of convicts who are tricked into a space voyage right into a black hole, all while be experimented on. Check out the trailer:

It's three-stacks' first acting role since his critically-acclaimed performance as Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.  

High Life will hit theaters next year.

Tags: 
Andre 3000
Robert Pattinson
High Life

Recent Podcast Audio
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 173 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who In The Room has underwear that is more than 10 years old? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 172 The Chet Buchanan Show
Emily and Chad are the real life Capulets and Montagues. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 171 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes