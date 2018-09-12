Chance the Rapper's New Movie 'Slice' is Available Now

Grab some popcorn! Chance the Rapper's big screen debut has officially arrived!

Chance's new movie, Slice, is streaming on most of your favorite movie-streaming services starting today. The Chicago rapper plays a pizza deliery werewolf named Dax Lycander who works at a pizza joint built right on top of the Gates of Hell.

The film premiered last night in Chicago, where Chance took part in a Q&A with fans. Check it out: