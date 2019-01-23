Here's Everything Coming to Hulu in February
Hulu is adding a lot of love to your February streaming experience
The hottest new year addition to Hulu is without a doubt their original documentary FYRE FRAUD. The documentary about the failed music festival was released just as Netflix released its own version, and certainly presents a slightly different perspective of who was to blame.
Meanwhile, Hulu will continue bringing the heat in 2019, with a ton of fresh television shows and movies hitting the platform in February. And to celebrate the month of love, the lineup will include a number of your favorite romantic movies, including Moonstruck, While You Were Sleeping, and more.
So without any more delay, here are all the movies and TV shows hitting Hulu in February:
2/1/19:
- Into The Dark: Down, Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Record of Grancrest War, Complete Season 1
- A View to a Kill
- The Animal
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre
- Bad Santa
- Barefoot
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bounty
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack II
- Capote
- Chaos
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chasing Liberty
- Dazed and Confused
- Deep Blue Sea
- Delta Farce
- Dr. No
- Equilibrium
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Field of Dreams
- Flesh + Blood
- Foolish
- For Your Eyes Only
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Freedomland
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Hairspray
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- How to Deal
- Kingpin
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Lars and the Real Girl
- License to Kill
- The Madness of King George
- Marathon Man
- Metro
- Mississippi Burning
- Moonraker
- Moonstruck
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- Mystic Pizza
- Next Day Air
- Old Fashioned
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- The Portrait of a Lady
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Quiet Ones
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Space Jam
- The Secret Garden
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Toybox
- Thelma & Louise
- Three Kings
- Thunderball
- Tomcats
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Unforgettable
- Universal Soldier
- Untamed Heart
- Wayne’s World
- Wayne’s World 2
- Wedding Crashers
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- While You Were Sleeping
2/2/19:
- Cabin Fever
- Pick of the Litter
2/3/19:
- Legion, Complete Season 2
2/4/19:
- Saints & Sinners, Complete Seasons 1-3
- Real Housewives of New York City, Complete Season 10
- Dog Days
- Experimenter
2/5/19:
- Paid in Full
2/8/19:
- PEN15, Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
2/9/19:
- The Preppie Connection
2/10/19:
- The Song
2/11/19:
- All Square
2/14/19:
- False Flag, Complete Season 2
- Zac & Mia, Complete Season 2
2/15/19:
- Bondi Harvest, Complete Season 1
- Jamie’s Quick and Easy, Complete Seasons 1-2
- Next
2/16/19:
- Proven Innocent: Series Premiere
- A Perfect Day
2/17/19:
- The Party
2/18/19:
- Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special
- The Sisters Brothers
2/20/19:
- Stan Against Evil, Complete Season 3
2/23/23:
- Death Wish
2/25/19:
- Archer: Danger Island, Complete Season 9
- Every Day
- The School
2/26/19:
- The Enemy Within, Series Premiere
- The Voice, Season 16 Premiere
- Three Identical Strangers
2/27/19:
- World of Dance, Season 3 Premiere
- Tickled
2/28/19:
- Whiskey Cavalier, Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Digging for Fire
- The Guilty
And there you have it! Check back in with us soon to see everything that's leaving Hulu at the end of this month.