Get Ready #Army! 'Armypedia' Launches on Monday

The user-created database goes live on Monday

February 23, 2019
Kyle McCann

Monday is shaping up to be a pretty big day for #Army worldwide.

Related: BTS Funko Figures Are Coming Soon

The user-created, online BTS archive known as Armypedia is set to go live, and let's just say fans are here for it.

Armypedia will be a user-generated archive of all things BTS, and will kick off with 2,080 days worth of fan memories. The massive project is a collaboration between fans all over the world.

Tags: 
BTS
army
Armypedia

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 234 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson Is Back In Town... She Plays Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Spence Debuts a New Song Of The Week For The Snow Day. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
IT'S A SNOW DAY IN LAS VEGAS... Which Means Snow Games Are Happening. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 232 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla REALLY Doesn't Like This Pitcher's Rules For Dating. Marina Found The Man Of Her Dreams... Now We Just Need To Locate Him. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes