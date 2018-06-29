Nicki Minaj Skinny Dips at Night... and Teases Post Malone Collab

While fans of Nicki Minaj are still waiting for Queen to drop, that certainly doesn't mean we haven't gotten to hear her recently.

Nicki recently released a handful of her own tracks off the upcoming album, set for release on August 10, jumped on an Ariana Grande pop track, and spit a few bars on YG's "Big Bank" with 2 Chainz and Big Sean.

The "Chun-Li" rapper now appears set to release another collab in the coming days, this time with Post Malone. Earlier this week, Minaj shared the following clip promoting "Ball For Me" off Post's Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Soon come -- #BallForMe A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

So while we continue to wait to get our hands on Queen, let's just soak up all the Nicki guest spots we can get. Listen to the NSFW "Ball For Me" below: