Netflix Says It's Raising Its Prices Across All Plans

The spike will be $1 to $2 more depending on your specific plan

January 15, 2019
Kyle McCann
Netflix announces that it'll raise prices this year

Get ready for a bigger bill. Streaming giant Netflix says a price increase is on its way.

The increased cost for new subscriptions starts immediately, while current subscribers will see the increase in the next three months. Here is a breakdown of the increase by plan:

  • Basic: $7.99 to $8,99
  • Standard: $10.99 to $12.99
  • Premium: $13.99 to $15.99

So really only a one-or-two dollar increase depending on your plan, but still an increase nonetheless. It's actually the second increase Netflix rolled out since a massive price jump back in 2011 -- a 60% increase caused many subscribers to leave the service, which back then included DVDs by mail.

A 2017 increase was met with far less outrage, and even today's news has been met with a relatively muted response. The company is connecting the price increase to its recent groundswell of original programming.

Comparatively, Netflix's basic plan is still less than Amazon's video-only subscription plan and less than a dollar more than Hulu's basic subscription. Even with the price increase, Netflix's plans remain on-par or even less than a number of other competitors.

