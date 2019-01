Here Are the Most Stressed-Out Cities in America

Life is stressful. That's really just the sad reality of this whole adulting-thing we all have to do. But, nonetheless, just how stressed-out are we compared to everyone else in the country?

Well, our friends at zippia.com have crunched the data and come up with a full-on ranking of the stress-levels of dozens of major U.S. cities. Factors examined include commute times, unemployment rates, average hours worked, home prices, and more.

Here's the complete list:

Miami Jersey City, New Jersey Newark, New Jersey East Los Angeles, California Inglewood, California New York Elizabeth, New Jersey Chicago Los Angeles Fort Lauderdale, Florida Long Beach, California El Monte, California Hollywood, Florida Alexandria, Virginia Downey, California Miami Gardens, Florida Pomona, California Washington, D.C. Oakland, California Yonkers, New York Oxnard, California Rialto, California Jurupa Valley, California Pompano Beach, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Fontana, California Hialeah, Florida San Francisco Coral Springs, Florida Burbank, California Moreno Valley, California Anaheim, California Atlanta, Georgia Miramar, Florida Sunrise Manor, Nevada Bridgeport, Connecticut Stamford, Connecticut El Cajon, California Santa Ana, California Norwalk, California Glendale, California West Covina, California Norfolk, Virginia Pasadena, Texas Richmond, California Santa Maria, California Salinas, California Pasadena, California Stockton, California Costa Mesa, California Fullerton, California Ontario, California Las Vegas Houston Chula Vista, California Baltimore Clearwater, Florida San Bernardino, California Dallas Paterson, New Jersey Corona, California Riverside, California Escondido, California Garland, Texas Boston Pembroke Pines, Florida Paradise, Nevada Murrieta, California Concord, California Arlington, Virginia Santa Clarita, California Antioch, California Garden Grove, California Tampa, Florida Vallejo, California Everett, Washington San Diego Mesquite, Texas Oceanside, California Kent, Washington Temecula, California Phoenix Modesto, California Spring Valley, Nevada St. Louis Orlando, Florida Denver Huntington Beach, California Fairfield, California Hartford, Connecticut San Jose, California New Orleans Gresham, Oregon Arlington, Texas Sacramento, California Torrance, California Charlotte, North Carolina Rancho Cucamonga, California Aurora, Colorado Richmond, Virginia

Check out the entire report by heading to zippia.com now.