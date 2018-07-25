Listen to Migos Remix Rae Sremmurd's "Swang"

Hear the Atlanta rappers spit effortlessly

July 25, 2018
Kyle McCann
Migos and Rae Sremmurd

USA Today / SIPA USA

Here's a hip-hop remix worth stopping what you're doing and listening to! Migos just dropped a Rae Sremmurd remix out of nowhere -- and it's fire!

The remix for "Swang," which originally appeared on SremmLife 2 last year, magically appeared on the Quality Control YouTube channel earlier this week. Take a listen below: 

Migos are set to kick off their tour with Drake this week. Meanwhile, fresh of the release of their triple SR3MM album, Rae Sremmurd is set to tour with Childish Gambino this fall.

Tags: 
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Recent Podcast Audio
We talk to the Pros about Demi Lovato, When can you say you've ACTUALLY been somewhere? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 125 The Chet Buchanan Show
60 Seconds with Roseanne KLUC Edit w mx The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet delivers a sweet message from halfway around the World The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 124 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence was almost abducted as a child, Kayla is Super Proud of her Shark Week Jokes The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes