LISTEN: Cardi B Drops FIRE With 'Invasion of Privacy'

The day many of us have been waiting for has finally arrived! Cardi B has dropped one of hip-hop's most eagerly awaited albums, Invasion of Privacy... and IT. IS. FIRE!

The 13-track, debut record delivered a couple of surprises, including guest spots from SZA, Chance The Rapper, and Latin superstars Bad Bunny & J Balvin, as well as the collabs we already knew about from Migos and 21 Savage. Take a listen and then tell us which track is your favorite!

1. "Get Up 10"

2. "Drip" (Featuring Migos)

3. "Bickenhead"

4. "Bodak Yellow"

5. "Be Careful"

6. "Best Life" (Featuring Chance The Rapper)

7. "I Like It" (Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

8. "Ring" (Featuring Kehlani)

9. "Money Bag"

10. "Bartier Cardi" (Featuring 21 Savage)

11. "She Bad" (YG)

12. "Thru Your Phone"

13. "I Do" (Featuring SZA)

Get your hands on the entire album just by clicking here. But before that, we want to know what you think about it. Here's how this is gonna work, you get three selections to pick your favorite tracks... Go! Happy voting!