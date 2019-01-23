Lil Wayne Drops XXXTentacion Collab on What Would Have Been his 21st Birthday

January 23, 2019 would have been rapper XXXTentacion's 21st birthday. To mark the day, Lil Wayne released a powerful new video for the pair's collaboration "Don't Cry."

The track is featured on Wayne's Tha Carter V album, and marks one of the final verses X recorded before his murder back in June.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in an apparent robbery outside of a motorcycle dealership in Miami on June 18.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne dropped the highly anticipated Tha Carter V back in September. It came after years of waiting, and back-and-forth legal battles.