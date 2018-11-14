Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Mike WiLL Made-It Drop "The Mantra" for 'Creed II' Soundtrack

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2015 film Creed from the Rocky film franchise is just about a week from hitting theaters nationwide, and Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell just gave y'all a hard-hitting reason not to miss this flick.

The two hip-hop heavyweights just dropped the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track "The Mantra" off the upcoming Creed II soundtrack. Cop the track here.

Mike WiLL was tasked with curating the album, which includes a hip-hop who's who list featuring Lil Wayne, Slim Jxmmi, Schoolboy Q, J. Cole, Kodak Black, A$AP Ferg, Ella Mai, and so many more.

Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis Creed, son of Rocky's enemy-turned-best friend Apollo Creed, when Creed II hits theaters on November 21. Fans of the Rocky movies and of Creed have been waiting for this one too, because the sequel revisits the Creed-Drago rivalry. Under the tutelage of Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), Creed steps into the ring against the son of Ivan Drago - the man who killed his father in Rocky IV!