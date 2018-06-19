Friends, Fans React to the Death of XXXTentacion

20-year-old rapper Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, known to fans as XXXTentacion, was tragically murdered yesterday (June 18) while leaving a motorcycle dealership in south Florida.

The murder remains under investigation, while some media outlets are reporting it was an apparent robbery that quickly turned deadly. While fans, friend, and family continue to cope with the loss, many of music's biggest names have taken to social media to offer their condolences, including Kanye West, J. Cole, and many more.

rest in peace ------ I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

This got me fucked up. RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for ---- @xxxtentacion — juicy j June 18, 2018

Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Family and Fans of @xxxtentacion ---- #RIP — Lil Flip (@LilFlip713) June 18, 2018

I’m at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most fucking talented of our time ------ — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 18, 2018

His most recent album, ?, debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. when it was released in March. The record was a highly-anticipated follow up to his critically acclaimed debut album. 17. Musically, X was respected by not only his fans, but also by his hop-hip peers and non-rappers alike. His creativity, skill, and honest lyrics have been applauded by everyone from fellow artists to critics.

Of course, the 20-year-old was also no stranger to legal troubles as well, having been on house arrest last year after charges of domestic abuse surfaced from an ex. Just last month, a defamation lawsuit was dropped against a woman alleging that XXXTentation intentionally hit her.