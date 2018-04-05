Check Out The Tracklist for Cardi B's 'Invasion of Privacy'

It's hard to argue that Cardi B is not the hottest thing happening in hip-hop right now. With just about everyone with ears eager to cop her debut album, the reigning "it-girl" is slowly getting fans ready for what might be the most successful hip-hop album in years.

Despite having a handful of singles and a few mixtapes under her belt, it was last summer's monster hit, "Bodak Yellow," that bumped Cardi up to first class on her flight to stardom. Of course, having Bruno Mars get her on a remix of his hit "Finesse" didn't hurt either.

Now, with less than 24 hours until the release of highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy, we're getting even more nuggets to get us ready.

Cardi revealed the tracklist for the album last night, coming the same week that we also got a taste of two different tracks from the upcoming record in both "Be Careful" and "Drip" featuring Migos. Check out the tracklist:

"Get Up 10" "Drip" (featuring Migos) "Bickenhead" "Bodak Yellow" "Be Careful" "Best Life" "I Like It" "Ring" "Money Bag" "Bartier Cardi" (featuring 21 Savage) "She Bad" "Thru Your Phone" "I Do"

Since we're excited to hear the whole album, we decided to share the ranking of our favorites among the tracks we've already heard. Here we go:

4. "Drip" Featuring Migos

"Drip" is good, don't get us wrong. If we had more time with it, it might become our favorite Cardi track so far. The only reason it isn't higher on our list is because we wanted more Cardi - not that Migos aren't killin' this track. It's still a good one and has the potential to become a summer banger!

3. "Bartier Cardi" Featuring 21 Savage

Cardi B spits with an anger that makes her tracks feel strong, like real strong. We like it. This track is aggressive in the best way possible, and Savage kills his verse. It probably won't top "Bodak Yellow," but is still among her best so far.

2. "Be Careful"

This one may come as a surprise. But, we love how Cardi did something different on this track. Plus, it's a topic that everyone can relate to -- not just women. No one, no matter how tough you are, wants to get their heart broken.

1. "Bodak Yellow"

How you gonna say the track that made her a household name isn't her best? No matter how many times you hear this one, it's still amazing. We can't tell you how many cars we still hear this banger bumpin' from as we drive around. Great beats and even better rhymes, this is just a good a$$ song.

Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy drops tomorrow (April 6), so be sure to check back in with us for all things Cardi.