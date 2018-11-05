Cardi B Raps in Spanish on El Alfa Track "Mi Mami"

Hear Cardi show off her Dominican roots

November 5, 2018
Kyle McCann
Cardi B at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Xavier Collin/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

Brand new mama Cardi B proves she's more than just a flash in the pan with her latest guest spot on the El Alfa track "Mi Mami."

The Dominican rapper recruited the Bronx rhymer for his new Spanish-language single, which also got a colorful music video to go along with it. Cardi teased the track on social media over the weekend:  

View this post on Instagram

MI MAMI OUT NOW ! @elalfaeljefe

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Meanwhile, there's little doubt that this track is a banger. It also clearly shows that Cardi is a skilled MC as she steadily raps in either English and Spanish. Check it out:

Cardi herself is bilingual, and has said recently that she would like her 3-month-old daughter, with fellow rapper Offset, to learn Spanish.  

This isn't the first time Cardi has teamed up with a Spanish-language star. The hit single "I Like It," off her debut album Invasion of Privacy, featured global superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Tags: 
Cardi B
El Alfa
Mi Mami

