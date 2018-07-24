BREAKING: Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized

Reports this afternoon out of Los Angeles say Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

People magazine is currently reporting that the singer is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital around noon today. People and TMZ report that Lovato was revived with Narcan - medicine used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

Lovato has never shied away from discussing her own struggles with addiction. She even lived in a sober home at one point in her young life. The 25-year-old singer released a song just last month titled "Sober," where she addressed struggles with drug addiction, and revealed that she had recently relapsed.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to show their support for the pop superstar.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now. Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family. -- — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018