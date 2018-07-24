BREAKING: Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized

Reports indicate it is an overdose

July 24, 2018
Kyle McCann
Demi Lovato

USA Today / SIPA USA

Reports this afternoon out of Los Angeles say Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose.

People magazine is currently reporting that the singer is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital around noon today. People and TMZ report that Lovato was revived with Narcan - medicine used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. 

Lovato has never shied away from discussing her own struggles with addiction. She even lived in a sober home at one point in her young life. The 25-year-old singer released a song just last month titled "Sober," where she addressed struggles with drug addiction, and revealed that she had recently relapsed.

Fans and friends have taken to social media to show their support for the pop superstar.

 

Tags: 
Demi Lovato

