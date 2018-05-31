Belly and The Weeknd Got "What You Want" In Their New Music Video

We're pretty confident that your 2018 summer jam has arrived, courtesy of Belly and The Weeknd.

The fellow Canadians have teamed up for a new track that will be extremely difficult to not get stuck in your head. It's called "What You Want."

In addition to being really into the song itself, we're also feelin' the video. Watch below as the pair arrive at an abandoned, prison-like place aboard a flying pyramid, while scantly-clad woman from the future (maybe aliens, not sure) randomly watch television in 3D and cut money-cake with machetes... yup:

This is Belly's second collaboration with The Weeknd. The two linked up back in 2015 for the Platinum single "Might Not" off Belly's Up For Days mixtape.