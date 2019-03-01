Ariana Grande Could Help 2 Chainz Reach a Massive New Audience

The collab is currently our favorite on the rapper's new album

March 1, 2019
Kyle McCann

Rap fans have been waiting months for 2 Chainz to release his fifth studio album, Rap or Go to the League... but on the flip, Ariana Grande fans probably haven't been waiting on it at all.

But now that it's out and features a legit who's who of hip-hop, including Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and more, it's actually the 2-Grande (is that thing, can we make it a thing???) collab that has us most excited. 

2 Chainz is certainly not new to anyone who's bumping "7 Rings." The rapper hopped on a remix earlier this year. However, we think this latest album is the rapper's finest yet - yeah, even better than 2017's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music - so this collaboration has the potential to be huge for 2 Chainz. Linking up with Ari right now could put 2 Chainz in front of a whole mess of fans who may have never listened to Rap or Go to the League otherwise. And to us, that's a pretty great thing!

