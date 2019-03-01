21 Savage Wants to Teach Kids About Financial Literacy

21 recently launched a campaign called 'Bank Account'

March 1, 2019
Kyle McCann

It's been a difficult start to 2019 for rapper 21 Savage, who earlier this month was released from ICE detainment on charges of overstaying his visa. Despite the hardship though, 21 appears to be back to giving back.

Related: 21 Savage Offers Free Financial Advice

Earlier this week, the "Bank Account" rapper re-launched the Bank Account campaign to teach teenagers across the country how to manage their money. The campaign will put the proper resources in place for underrepresented youth to learn about finances in schools. 21 says he wants to make sure kids avoid the traps even financially savvy people can get caught up in, including tactics used by predatorial credit card companies.

The campaign initially launched last year, but this year partnered with Juma to expand even further.

And byt the way, this isn't the rapper's first foray into finance either. Last summer, 21 doled out some free financial advice with NBC News, and it was pretty good.

Tags: 
21 Savage

Recent Podcast Audio
Yup, Ken Jeong Definitely Gets That Catch Phrase EVERYWHERE He Goes. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 239 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence Wrote American Idol's Johanna Jones A Special AI Song. The Chet Buchanan Show
American Idol Contestant IN STUDIO. Grandma Doesn't ALWAYS Know Best. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 238 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 237 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes