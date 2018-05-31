Kayla's Challenge: Thursday, May 31st

Yup, you read that right. Kayla stepped in to play the game when Spence was out with the sickies..... but no cash was on the line. According to the rules, The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is in play only when Spence is challenged AND it is not declared an exhibition round.

Since we love "Spence's Challenge" so much, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to at least ask the questions; so insert KAYLA. And if you listen to the podcast, you'll understand why we don't play with Kayla regularly.

Barring any complications, "Spence's Challenge" should return Friday morning at 7:25 where you can win over $2,100 thanks to our friends at Terrible Herbst. So study some headlines and get ready to call us..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Warren Buffett is said to have offered $3 Billion for (which) company.... but talks broke down? A: UBER

2) Which Rocky 4 star is about to become a parent again at age 54? A: BRIGITTE NIELSEN

3) A small fire broke out at the home stadium of which Major League Baseball club? A: NEW YORK METS

4) Who's got a 56,000 square foot house that's been on the market 6 years, even though they've cut the price in half? A: MICHAEL JORDAN

5) What iconic American auto brand could meet its end this Friday? A: CHRYSLER