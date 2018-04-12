WATCH: Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell are Creepy AF in New Show

YOU is probably the most intense we've ever seen Lonely Boy. Yes, he kinda stalked Serena in Gossip Girl, but Penn Badgley turns up the heat in this new Lifetime series due out in September. 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell also stars in the series obsessing over the same object of Penn character's affection. It's 2 minutes of intensity that I can't wait to see.

Video of YOU: Official Trailer | Series Premiere September 9 at 10/9C | Lifetime

YOU is - of course - based on the Best Selling Book by Caroline Kepnes.