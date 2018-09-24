Tweets about Costco that Perfectly Describe Costco

Is your Costco membership card the most important document in your wallet? Then you're bound to relate to these tweets about Costco shoppers (check out the full list at BuzzFeed's link):

1. There are so many subcategories of pizza, and one of them is "good bad pizza," and costco pizza is the platonic ideal of this category.

2. I like when you're at Costco and there are about 15 adults lined up for half a chicken nugget.

3. I believe 100 percent that the Costco chocolate birthday cake (filled with 2 pounds of choco mousse) alone is worth the price of a membership. That s**t feeds like 40 people and costs $18.99.

4. "You like mayonnaise? Prove it." -- Costco.

5. I love that people are sampling animal crackers at Costco like they don't know what they taste like. NOTHING'S CHANGED, GUYS.

6. One of the most overlooked benefits of hitting puberty is being able to eat the samples at Costco without having to go get your parent.

7. Apparently Costco sells caskets. Guess I can plan ahead for my future after eating a few of their industrial sized boxes of taquitos.

8. When you're at Costco and it's the 6th time you've walked up and grabbed the same sample and the lady is catching on...

9. Can’t trust you if you go to the Costco food court and buy anything other than a very berry sundae, combo pizzas or a churro.

10. Do you know what’s worse than a heartbreak? Going to Costco and there’s no samples. Tragic.

