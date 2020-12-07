Tropical Smoothie Cafe Double Dipped on Toy Drive

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is all in on Toy Drive. We talk a lot about "Feel The Tingle" but these guys live that message. The whole team at Tropical Smoothie Las Vegas always sponsor our Sea of Bikes and make it a point to flood it with wheels for kids. In fact, this year they came huge with more than 80 bikes.

And as if that wasn't enough, they came back around to make a mega donation of $7,000 in Smoothie cards. ^^WATCH^^ and LISTEN>>. 

