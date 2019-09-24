The Top 5 Performances from "Life Is Beautiful" 2019

As far as LIB performances go, this year definitely had some unforgettable moments. With more than 80 performers and nearly 30+ unique art installations, there was more than enough to satisfy even the most singular of tastes. In fact, here are 5 of the best performances from Downtown Las Vegas:

5) The very first night of Life is Beautiful, Billie Eilish headlined the Downtown stage and solitified why she is the biggest act in the game RN:

Video of Billie Eilish at LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL festival in Las Vegas | September 20, 2019

4) All it takes is one time... and now we're hooked. Everyone for Monsta X at LIB 2020 say "aye!"

Video of Monsta X Life is Beautiful 2019 &quot;Who do you Love&quot;

3) We are officially NOT worthy of how awesome 'The Black Keys' are. They brought Wayne Freaking Newton on stage... because, you know, why not.

Video of Black Keys and WAYNE NEWTON at Life Is Beautiful 2019

2) Of Monsters And Men gave us all the vibes on the Saturday night of LIB. Seriously, why have I been skipping out on seeing them live? I need more OMAM in my life:

Video of Of Monsters and Men &quot;Mountain Sound&quot; Live @ Life is Beautiful 2019

1) Nobody beats Posty when it comes to festivals. This dude closed out LIB on Sunday, September 22nd with a freaking bang: