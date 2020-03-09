TIPS: How To Avoid The Coronavirus
Tip 1: WASH YOUR HANDS PEOPLE!!
March 9, 2020
Want to know how to avoid the coronavirus? Here are a few tips from the Clark County Health District and the CDC.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol.
For all the up to date information on the Coronavirus go to CDC.gov.