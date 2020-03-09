TIPS: How To Avoid The Coronavirus

Want to know how to avoid the coronavirus? Here are a few tips from the Clark County Health District and the CDC.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol.

For all the up to date information on the Coronavirus go to CDC.gov.