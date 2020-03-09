TIPS: How To Avoid The Coronavirus

Tip 1: WASH YOUR HANDS PEOPLE!!

March 9, 2020
Kayla
Kayla
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show

Want to know how to avoid the coronavirus? Here are a few tips from the Clark County Health District and the CDC. 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol.

For all the up to date information on the Coronavirus go to CDC.gov. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
tips
Chet Buchanan
Kayla
98.5
KLUC
Las Vegas

Recent Podcast Audio

KLUC
RADIO.COM JABBAWOCKEEZ "Timeless" exclusive 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Episode 416 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Rank The Cookies The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 415 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Coronavirus Game The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 414 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Sleeping w/ Boss The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 413 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': DIY Triumphs The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 412 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Firing Your SO Sucks The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes