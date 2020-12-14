The NV Energy Family Shows How Much They Care for Las Vegas

Hard to believe Chet Buchanan has spent more than 6 months of his life in the parking lot of NV Energy... we're pretty sure he could walk the parking lot blind folded. LMAO.

When folks thing Toy Drive, they typically think NV Energy because of Tony Sanchez and his entire team. Not only do they let us use their parking lot every year, they also host an inter-office competition to see which department can bring in the most toys. Their passion for Toy Drive shows every year and this time there is no exception.