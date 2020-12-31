Thank You Venetian Resort & Sands Cares!!

Venetian Resort and Sands Cares are the title sponsors of the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive and THEY OWN IT. Seriously, from the countless hours of volunteer work on the ground at Toy Drive to the crafty ways they were trying to raise funds, they are an unbelievable force.

So, of course, we had to catch up with the woman who leads the charge. Stephanie Stanton is a force of nature and we know that her whole team would echo everything she had to say about the Venetian/Sands culture.