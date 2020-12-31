Thank You Venetian Resort & Sands Cares!!

Toy Drive was A HUGE SUCCESS Thanks to you all.

December 31, 2020
Kayla
Kayla
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Toy Drive
Videos

Venetian Resort and Sands Cares are the title sponsors of the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive and THEY OWN IT. Seriously, from the countless hours of volunteer work on the ground at Toy Drive to the crafty ways they were trying to raise funds, they are an unbelievable force. 

So, of course, we had to catch up with the woman who leads the charge. Stephanie Stanton is a force of nature and we know that her whole team would echo everything she had to say about the Venetian/Sands culture. 

Tags: 
venetian resort
Sands Cares
98.5
KLUC
Chet Buchanan
Toy Drive
bike drive
Donations

Recent Podcast Audio
Planet Fitness Never Miss a Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
PT's Taverns Don't Need a Pass... They Dropped the Hammer at Toy Drive. The Chet Buchanan Show
One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating Filled a Truck!!! The Chet Buchanan Show
The Joint Chiropractic Goes All Out At Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan
Tropical Smoothie Comes Back with a MEGA Donation The Chet Buchanan Show
Venetian Resort and Sands Cares Doing Something Unique to Raise Money The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes