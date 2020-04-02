Ten More "Good Feeling" Stories from the Coronavirus

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . .

1. A guy who owns a bunch of restaurants in Indiana did a fundraiser where he cut and dyed his hair and got the "Tiger King" haircut. He's using the money to pay his staff.

2. Three people in Billings, Montana came up with an open-source, reusable mask for 3-D printers that they're calling the "Montana Mask." And it's so good, a company is now mass producing them.

3. Chipotle will be giving 100,000 free burritos to healthcare workers next week.

4. Thousands of Airbnb hosts have offered hospital workers free places to stay.

5. Kentucky Fried Chicken is sending a million pieces of chicken to locations across the country, and encouraging franchise owners to give it away for free.

6. Some guy outside a Walmart in Georgia handed out toilet paper and cash to people while dressed as a Power Ranger.

7. A winery in Maryland got creative with their social distancing. They've been using the owner's dog to make curbside wine deliveries.

8. St. Jude's released a free coronavirus coloring book you can print out to help your kids practice good hygiene. And to help them process everything that's been happening.

9. Kroger grocery stores are giving employees a two-dollar-an-hour "Hero Bonus" for the hours they work between March 29th and April 18th. They're also handing out $300 bonuses to full-time workers this Friday, and $150 bonuses for part-timers.

10. A family in Canada had to cut their vacation to Mexico short last month and fly home early. And the government is making them all self-quarantine for 14 days. But now a family THEY helped a while back is helping them.

Four years ago, they sponsored a family of Syrian refugees to help them relocate and open a grocery store in British Columbia. And last week, the refugees left about ten bags of groceries on their porch, including candy for their kids.