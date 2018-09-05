Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, September 5th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) An iconic item, or items, from the Wizard of Oz have been recovered after being stolen 13 years ago. What? A: DOROTHY'S RUBY SLIPPERS

2) What car maker is rolling out a $12 billion line of battery powered cars, in hopes of rivaling Tesla? A: MERCEDES BENZ

3) The Furniture Row team is folding just one year after winning a championship in what sport? A: NASCAR

4) Whose star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized early yesterday morning? A: BILL COSBY

5) Kind of old news, but who suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at Jay-Z's "Made In America" festival Sunday night? A: NICKI MINAJ