Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, Sept. 26th

Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who is 'The Talk' supposedly eyeing to replace Julie Chen? A: ROSIE O'DONNELL

2) Dunkin Donuts is changing its name. To what? A: DUNKIN'

3) Will Smith had a birthday yesterday. How old is he? A: FIFTY

4) Michael Kors dropped $2.2 billion to buy which high-fashion label? A: VERSACE

5) Lil Xan says he was hospitalized because he ate too many of what snacks? A: HOT CHEETOS