Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, Sept. 19th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Some folks are upset because McDonald's changed the recipe on which longtime menu item? A: APPLE PIE

2) "Big Brother" host Julie Chen quit her day job as a host on which show? A: THE TALK

3) What did a hungover Jessica Biel have for breakfast after the Emmys? A: CAKE

4) Which former NBA player says he smoked weed before every game? A: MATT BARNES

5) Los Angeles may become the largest city to ban what type of clothing? A: FUR