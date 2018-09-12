Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, Sept. 12th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who plans to debut the World's Tallest Pendulum Ride in 2019, called the Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth? A: SIX FLAGS

2) What specific word did Prince William use to describe he and Kate's sense of humor? A: NAUGHTY

3) Who said they're glad Burt Reynolds won't be able to read their upcoming memoir? A: SALLY FIELD

4) Who is going to star in, and make their feature directorial debut with, and MMA movie called "Bruised?" A: HALLE BERRY

5) Tim Tebow is reportedly on the verge of asking the reigning titleholder of which beauty pagaent to marry him? A: MISS UNIVERSE