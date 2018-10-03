Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 3rd

The Chet Buchanan Show

October 3, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) What celebrity did McAfee Cybersecurity say is "The Most Dangerous Celebrity on the Internet"... the most likely to lead you to viruses or malware if you click on stories involving them?      A: RUBY ROSE

2) Former Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant tweeted that he would like to join whihc NFL team?      A: DALLAS COWBOYS

3) After shutting down all of their stores, what beloved retailer may be poised for a comeback?      A: TOYS R US

4) Which one of the "stars" on "Dancing with The Stars" competed Monday with a fractured foot?      A: NANCY MCKEON

5) During a standard behind-the-scenes tour of the Cincinnati Zoo, a guest was bitten by what baby animal?      A: RHINO

