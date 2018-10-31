Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 31st

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) After a yearlong restructuring, which athletic shoe and apparel company has earnings surpassing estimates and soaring stock prices? A: UNDER ARMOUR

2) Disney's first cruise in 2020 from their new home port sold out in an hour. What new home port? A: NEW ORLEANS

3) Ha Ha Clinton-Dix got traded to the Washington Redskins yesterday. Which team traded him? A: GREEN BAY PACKERS

4) Beyonce previewed her Halloween costume yesterday on Inst. What former Strip headliner is she spot-on as? A: TONI BRAXTON ( as "PHONI" BRAXTON)

5) Naomi Watts has been cast in the lead role in the prequel to what TV show? A: GAME OF THRONES