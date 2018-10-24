Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 24th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Reality contestant Kevin Schlehuber revealed a cancer diagnosis. Which show was he on? A: BIG BROTHER

2) NFL backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested for criminal trespassing. What team does he play for? A: DENVER BRONCOS

3) 32 invitations for a six-year-old's party went out, and now one showed up. Which NBA team came to the rescue? A: PHOENIX SUNS

4) It was announced yesterday that "Blogger Bob" Burns suddenly passed away Friday. He was notable for handling whose web blog and Insta account? A: THE TSA

5) What country has built the world's longest sea bridge? A: CHINA