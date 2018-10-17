Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 17th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) This is as much cultural as it is sports. What team told their home city yesterday that they are opting out of their stadium lease, potentially setting up a move? A: LOS ANGELES ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

2) What company's potential IPO could put their value at $120 Billion? A: UBER

3) Which baseball team's star shortstop says, "Hustling is not my cup of tea?" A: LA DODGERS

4) A couple plans to visit six of these on 2 US coasts... in one day. Today. Six of what? A: DISNEY PARKS

5) What country is launching legal marijuana sales nationwide today? A: CANADA