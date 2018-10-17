Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 17th

Win $1000+ for reading the things in your timeline.

October 17, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Thursday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) This is as much cultural as it is sports. What team told their home city yesterday that they are opting out of their stadium lease, potentially setting up a move?       A: LOS ANGELES ANGELS OF ANAHEIM

2) What company's potential IPO could put their value at $120 Billion?       A: UBER

3) Which baseball team's star shortstop says, "Hustling is not my cup of tea?"       A: LA DODGERS

4) A couple plans to visit six of these on 2 US coasts... in one day. Today. Six of what?       A: DISNEY PARKS

5) What country is launching legal marijuana sales nationwide today?      A: CANADA

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
Kayla attempts Eminem Karaoke with M&Ms. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 174 The Chet Buchanan Show
Since when can you give a gift with stipulations? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 173 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who In The Room has underwear that is more than 10 years old? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 172 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes