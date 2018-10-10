Spence's Challenge: Wednesday, October 10th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $148)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/16) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Wednesday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who did Tom Arnold get into a heated exchange with backstage at a talk show? A: DEAN CAIN

2) Who went on the radio and said the NFL has become "glorified college football?" A: TOM BRADY

3) Who said she doesn't need her husband for anything? A: KALEY CUOCO

4) Who tried to make a recipe from their new book and had it become an epic fail? A: REESE WITHERSPOON

5) Who grabbed headlines for saying their sons, aged 14 and 11, drink wine with their Dad? A: LEBRON JAMES